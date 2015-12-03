James Patterson tops U.S. best-seller list with 'Cross Justice'

Dec 3 (Reuters) - James Patterson's new thriller "Cross Justice" topped the weekly U.S. fiction best-seller chart on Thursday. Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Cross Justice" - James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29) 2. "Tricky Twenty-Two" 2 Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28) 3. "The Guilty" 1 David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28) 4. "Rogue Lawyer" 3 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 5. "The Bazaar of Bad Dreams" 4 Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 6. "See Me" 5 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) 7. "All Dressed In White" 6 Clark/Burke (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) 8. "The Crossing" 9 Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $28.00) 9. "The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto" 10 Mitch Albom, (Harper, $25.99) 10. "Go Set a Watchman" 15 Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99) Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Killing Reagan" 2 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 2. "Thing Explainer" Randall Munroe (HMH, $24.95) - 3. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime" 1 Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99) 4. "Guinness World Records 2016" 4 Guinness World Records ($28.95) 5. "Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates" 3 Kilmeade/Yaeger (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95) 6. "Destiny and Power" 5 Jon Meacham (Random, $35.00) 7 "Humans of New York: Stories" 29 Brandon Stanton (St,Martin's, $29.99) 8. "Crippled America" 8 Donald J. Trump (S&S/Threshold, $25.00) 9. "Eye-popping Oddities" 11 Ripleys Believe It or Not! (Ripley, $28.95) 10. "Troublemaker" 6 Leah Remini (Ballantine, $27.00) (Week ended Nov 29. 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 Nielsen Co) (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)