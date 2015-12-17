FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
John Grisham's 'Rogue Lawyer' returns to top of U.S. best-seller list
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 17, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

John Grisham's 'Rogue Lawyer' returns to top of U.S. best-seller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - John Grisham's legal thriller "Rogue
Lawyer" reclaimed the top spot on the weekly U.S. fiction
best-seller chart on Thursday.
    Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States is used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    
    1. "Rogue Lawyer"                           2          
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    2. "Cross Justice"                          1
         James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29)   
    
    3. "See Me"                                 6
         Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)
    
    4. "The Bazaar of Bad Dreams"               4
        Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00)
    
    5.  "The Guilty"                            5
         David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28)
    
    6. "Tom Clancy: Commander in Chief"         3
          Mark Greaney (Putnam, $29.95)
    
    7. "Ashley Bell"                            -
         Dean Koontz (Bantam, $28)
    
    8. "Precious Gifts"                         7
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $27)
    
    9. "Tricky Twenty-Two"                      8
         Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28)
    
    10. "The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto"   10
          Mitch Albom, (Harper, $25.99)

    Hardcover Nonfiction
    
    1. "Killing Reagan"                          3
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    2. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime"     2
          Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99)
    
    3. "Guinness World Records 2016"             4 
        Guinness World Records ($28.95)
    
    4. "Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates" 5 
         Kilmeade/Yaeger (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95)    
    
    5. "Thing Explainer"                         6
         Randall Munroe (HMH, $24.95)              
    
    6. "Humans of New York: Stories"             1
          Brandon Stanton (St. Martin's, $29.99)
    
    7. "Crippled America"                        7
         Donald J. Trump (S&S/Threshold, $25.00)
    
    8. "Between the World and Me"                10
         Ta-Nehisi Coates    (Random/Spiegel&Grau $24)
    
    9. "Destiny and Power: The America"          8
         Jon Meacham (Random, $35.00)
      
    10. "Eye-popping Oddities"                   9
         Ripleys Believe It or Not! (Ripley, $28.95)
    
    (Week ended Dec. 13, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan ©
2015  Nielsen Co)

 (Reporting by Jill Serjeant in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
