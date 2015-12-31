FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
John Grisham's 'Rogue Lawyer' stays atop U.S. best-seller list
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 31, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

John Grisham's 'Rogue Lawyer' stays atop U.S. best-seller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - John Grisham's legal thriller "Rogue
Lawyer" held onto the top spot on the weekly U.S. fiction
best-seller chart on Thursday. 
    Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States is used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    
    1. "Rogue Lawyer"                           1          
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    2. "Cross Justice"                          2
         James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29)   
    
    3. "The Bazaar of Bad Dreams"               4
        Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00)
    
    4. "See Me"                                 3
         Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)
     
    5. "The Girl on the Train"                  5
         Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)
    
    6. "Go Set A Watchman"                      9
         Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99)
    
    7.  "The Guilty"                            6
         David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28)
    
    8. "Tom Clancy: Commander in Chief"         7
          Mark Greaney (Putnam, $29.95)
    
    9. "The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto"    8
          Mitch Albom (Harper, $25.99)
    
   10.  "Ashley Bell"                           11
        Dean Koontz     (Bantam, $28)
    
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    
    1. "Killing Reagan"                           1
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    2. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime"      2
          Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99)
    
    3. "Guinness World Records 2016"              3 
        Guinness World Records ($28.95)
    
    4. "Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates" 4 
         Kilmeade/Yaeger (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95)    
    
    5.  "Thing Explainer"                         6
         Randall Munroe (HMH, $24.95)
    
    6. "Humans of New York: Stories"              5
         Brandon Stanton (St. Martin's, $29.99)
    
    7. "Between the World and Me"                 7
         Ta-Nehisi Coates    (Random/Spiegel&Grau $24)
    
    8.  "The Power of I Am"                       12
         Joel Osteen (Hachette/FaithWords, $26)
     
    9. "Destiny and Power: The America"           8
         Jon Meacham (Random, $35.00)
    
    10. "Crippled America"                        10
         Donald J. Trump (S&S/Threshold, $25.00)
        
    (Week ended Dec. 27, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan ©
2015  Nielsen Co)

 (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.