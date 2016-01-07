FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Girl on the Train' back on top of U.S. bestsellers list
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 7, 2016 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

'Girl on the Train' back on top of U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Paula Hawkins' popular "Girl on the Train"
knocked John Grisham's legal thriller "Rogue Lawyer" off the top
spot on the weekly U.S. fiction bestseller chart on Thursday. 
    Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States is used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    
    1. "The Girl on the Train"                  5
         Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)
    
    2. "Rogue Lawyer"                           1          
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    3. "See Me"                                 4
         Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)
    
    4. "Cross Justice"                          2
         James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29)   
    
    5. "The Bazaar of Bad Dreams"               3
        Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00)
    
    6. "The Guilty"                             7
         David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28)
     
    7. "Tom Clancy: Commander in Chief"         8
          Mark Greaney (Putnam, $29.95)
    
    8. "The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto"    9
          Mitch Albom (Harper, $25.99)
    
    9. "Go Set A Watchman"                      6
         Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99)
 
   10.  "Ashley Bell"                           10
        Dean Koontz     (Bantam, $28)
    
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    
    1. "Between the World and Me"                 7
         Ta-Nehisi Coates    (Random/Spiegel&Grau $24)
    
    2. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime"      2
          Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99)
    
    3. "Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates" 4 
         Kilmeade/Yaeger (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95)    
    
    4. "Killing Reagan"                           1
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
     
    5. "The Whole 30"                             - 
         Hartwig/Hartwig (HMH, $30)    
    
    6. "Presence"                                 11
         Amy Cuddy (Little, Brown, $28)
   
    7.  "Thing Explainer"                          5
         Randall Munroe (HMH, $24.95)
    
    8.  "Binge"                                   19
          Tyler Oakley (S&S/Gallery, $24)
        
    9.  "Crippled America"                        10
         Donald J. Trump (S&S/Threshold, $25.00)
    
    10. "Art Therapy: Star Wars"                  18       
          Saunier-Talec/Vallet (Disney Editions, $15.99)
        
    (Week ended Jan. 3, 2016, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2016
 Nielsen Co)

 (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.