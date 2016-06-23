FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Stephen King's 'End of Watch' tops U.S. fiction bestseller list
June 23, 2016 / 11:25 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Stephen King's 'End of Watch' tops U.S. fiction bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - "End of Watch," the final installment of
Stephen King's "Bill Hodges" trilogy of thriller novels, topped
the U.S. fiction bestseller chart for a second consecutive week.
    Data released on Thursday from independent, online and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across
the United States were used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    
    1. "End of Watch"                           1
         Stephen King (Scribner, $30)
    
    2. "Tom Clancy: Duty and Honor"             -
         Grant Blackwood (Putnam, $29)
    
    3. "Foreign Agent"                          -
         Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler, $27.99)
    
    4. "Here's To Us"                           -
         Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown, $28)  
    
    5. "The Girls"                              -
         Emma Cline (Random House, $27)
    
    6. "After You"                              3
         Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman, $26.95)
    
    7. "The Emperor's Revenge"                  2
         Cussler/Morrison (Putnam, $29)
    
    8. "The Last Mile"                          7
         David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29)
    
    9. "Before the Fall"                        5
         Noah Hawley (Grand Central, $26)
    
    10. "The House of Secrets"                  4
          Meltzer/Goldberg (Grand Central, $28)
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Bill O'Reilly's Legend and Lies"        1
         David Fisher (Holt, $35)
    
    2. "Hamilton: The Revolution"               2
         Miranda/McCarter (Grand Central, $40)
    
    3. "When Breath Becomes Air"                4
         Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)
    
    4. "Grit"                                   3
         Angela Duckworth (Scribner, $28)
    
    5. "Five Presidents"                        13
         Clint Hill (Gallery, $28)
    
    6. "Every Little Step"                      -
         Bobby Brown (Dey Street, $26.99)
    
    7. "Valiant Ambition"                       8
         Nathaniel Philbrick (Viking, $30)
    
    8. "Ego is the Enemy"                       -
         Ryan Holiday (Portfolio, $25)
    
    9. "Killing Reagan"                         25
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    10. "The Gene"                              7
         Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner, $32)
             
(Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending June 19, 2016,
powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.)

 (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
