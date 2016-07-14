FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Danielle Steel's 'Magic' debuts atop U.S. fiction bestsellers
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
July 14, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Danielle Steel's 'Magic' debuts atop U.S. fiction bestsellers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Author Danielle Steel's latest family
saga "Magic" debuted at the top of the U.S. fiction bestseller
chart on Thursday. 
    Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States were used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    
    1. "Magic"                                  -
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.95)
    
    2. "The Games"                              1
         Patterson/Sullivan (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    3. "First Comes Love"                       2
         Emily Giffin (Ballantine, $28)
    
    4. "The Girls"                              4
         Emma Cline (Random House, $27)

    5. "End of Watch"                           3
         Stephen King (Scribner, $30)
    
    6. "Here's To Us"                           5
         Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    7. "After You"                              6
         Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman, $26.95)
    
    8. "Tom Clancy: Duty and Honor"             7
         Grant Blackwood (Putnam, $29)
    
    9. "Foreign Agent"                          8
         Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler, $27.99)
    
    10. "Before the Fall"                       9
         Noah Hawley (Grand Central, $26)
        
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Crisis of Character"                    1
         Gary J. Byrne (Center Street, $27)
    
    2. "Bill O'Reilly's Legend and Lies"        2
         David Fisher (Holt, $35)
    
    3. "Wake Up America"                        3
         Eric Bolling (St. Martin's, $25.99)
    
    4. "Hamilton: The Revolution"               4
         Miranda/McCarter (Grand Central, $40)
    
    5. "When Breath Becomes Air"                5
         Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)
    
    6. "Grit"                                   6
         Angela Duckworth (Scribner, $28)
    
    7. "Between the World and Me"               9
         Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel & Grau, $24)
    
    8. "White Trash"                            16
         Nancy Isenberg (Viking, $28)
    
    9. "A Child's First Book of Trump"          -
         Black/Rosenthal (Simon & Schuster, $15.99)
    
    10. "But What If We're Wrong?"              17
          Chuck Klosterman (Blure Rider, $26)
                 
(Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending July 10, 2016,
powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.)

 (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
