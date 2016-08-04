FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-'Truly Madly Guilty' debuts at top of U.S. bestsellers list
August 4, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

TABLE-'Truly Madly Guilty' debuts at top of U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Liane Moriarty's family drama "Truly Madly
Guilty" debuted at the top of the U.S. fiction bestseller chart
on Thursday. 
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    
    1.  "Truly Madly Guilty"                     -
         Liane Moriarty (Flatiron, $26.99)
    2.   "The Black Widow"                       1
          Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99)
    3.   "Magic"                                 2
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.95)
    4.   "The Woman in Cabin 10"                 6 
          Ruth Ware    (Scout, $26)
    5.   "The Girls"                             4
         Emma Cline (Random House, $27)
    6.   "First Comes Love"                      3
         Emily Giffin (Ballantine, $28)
    7.  "The Games"                              5
         Patterson/Sullivan (Little, Brown, $28)
    8.  "End of Watch"                           7
         Stephen King (Scribner, $30)
    9.  "Heroes of the Frontier"                 -
          Dave Eggers (Knopf, $28.95)    
    10. "Before the Fall"                        9
         Noah Hawley (Grand Central, $26)
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Crisis of Character"                    1
         Gary J. Byrne (Center Street, $27)
    2. "Hillary's America"                      2 
         Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery, $29.99)     
    3. "Armageddon"                             4
         Morris/McGann (Humanix, $24.99)
    4. "Hamilton: The Revolution"               5
         Miranda/McCarter (Grand Central, $40)
    5. "Bill O'Reilly's Legend and Lies"        6
         David Fisher (Holt, $35)
    6. "When Breath Becomes Air"                7 
         Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)
    7. "Between the World and Me"               9
        Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel & Grau, $24)
    8. "Art of Coloring: Disney Animals"        3
         (Disney Editions, $15.99)
    9. "Grit"                                   11
         Angela Duckworth (Scribner, $28)
    10. "Freedom"                                8
         Jaycee Dugard (Simon & Schuster, $25)
                 
(Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending July 31, 2016,
powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.)

 (Reporting by Jill Serjeant)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
