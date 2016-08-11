FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TABLE-James Patterson's 'Bullseye' tops U.S. bestsellers list
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
August 11, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

TABLE-James Patterson's 'Bullseye' tops U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - "Bullseye," the latest detective thriller
from James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge, debuted at the top of
the U.S. fiction bestseller chart on Thursday.
    The fiction and non-fiction hardcover bestseller lists do
not include the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" script book,
which falls under the juvenile fiction category.
    "Cursed Child" sold 2.6 million copies in its first week
according to Nielsen BookScan, and is the top-selling U.S. book.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    
    1. "Bullseye"                               -
         Patterson/Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28)
    2. "Sweet Tomorrows"                        -
         Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26)
    3. "The Underground Railroad"               -
         Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95)
    4. "Truly Madly Guilty"                     1
         Liane Moriarty (Flatiron, $26.99)
    5. "The Black Widow"                        2
         Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99)
    6. "The Woman in Cabin 10"                  4 
         Ruth Ware    (Scout, $26)
    7. "Dark Carousel"                          -
         Christine Feehan (Berkley, $27)
    8. "Smooth Operator"                        -
         Woods/Hall (Putnam, $28)
    9. "Magic"                                  3
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.95)
    10. "The Girls"                             5
          Emma Cline (Random House, $27)
        
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Liars"                                  -
         Glenn Beck (Threshold, $27)
    2. "Hillary's America"                      2 
         Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery, $29.99)
    3. "Crisis of Character"                    1
         Gary J. Byrne (Center Street, $27)
    4. "Armageddon"                             3
         Morris/McGann (Humanix, $24.99)
    5. "Hamilton: The Revolution"               4
         Miranda/McCarter (Grand Central, $40)
    6. "Spartan Fit!"                           -
         Joe De Sena (HMH, $24)
    7. "Bill O'Reilly's Legend and Lies"        5
         David Fisher (Holt, $35)
    8. "The War on Cops"                        22
         Heather MacDonald (Encounter, $23.99)
    9. "Hillbilly Elegy"                        12
         J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)
    10. "When Breath Becomes Air"               6     
         Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)
                 
(Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending August 7, 2016,
powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.)

 (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.