FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TABLE-James Patterson's 'Bullseye' tops U.S. bestsellers list
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
August 18, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

TABLE-James Patterson's 'Bullseye' tops U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - "Bullseye," the latest detective thriller
from James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge, scored a second week
at the top of the U.S. fiction bestseller chart on Thursday.
    The fiction and non-fiction hardcover bestseller lists do
not include the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" script book,
which falls under the juvenile fiction category.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    
    1. "Bullseye"                               1
         Patterson/Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28)
    2. "The Underground Railroad"               3
         Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95)
    3. "Insidious"                              -
         Catherine Coulter    (Gallery, $27) 
    4. "Sweet Tomorrows"                        2
         Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26)
    5. "Truly Madly Guilty"                     4
         Liane Moriarty (Flatiron, $26.99)
    6. "The Woman in Cabin 10"                  6 
         Ruth Ware    (Scout, $26)
    7. "The Black Widow"                        5
         Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99)
    8. "Three Sisters, Three Queens"            -
         Philippa Gregory (Touchstone, $27.99)
    9. "The Girls"                              10
          Emma Cline (Random House, $27)
    10. "Magic"                                  9
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.95)
        
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Present over Perfect"                    -
        Shauna Niequist (Zondervan, $22.99)
    2. "Hillary's America"                       2 
         Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery, $29.99)
    3. "Liars"                                   1
         Glenn Beck (Threshold, $27)
    4. "Hillbilly Elegy"                         9
         J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)
    5. "Crisis of Character"                     3
         Gary J. Byrne (Center Street, $27)
    6. "When Breath Becomes Air"                10     
         Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)
    7. "Armageddon"                              4
         Morris/McGann (Humanix, $24.99)
    8. "Hamilton: The Revolution"                5
         Miranda/McCarter (Grand Central, $40)
    9. "Bill O'Reilly's Legend and Lies"         7
         David Fisher (Holt, $35)
    10. "Grit"                                  12  
          Angela Duckworth    (Scribner, $28)

    (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending August 14,
2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.)

 (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.