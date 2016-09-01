FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Amy Schumer memoir atop U.S. bestsellers lists for second week
September 1, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Amy Schumer memoir atop U.S. bestsellers lists for second week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Comedian Amy Schumer's memoir "The Girl
with the Lower Back Tattoo" kept its place at the top of the
weekly U.S. non-fiction bestseller chart for a second week on
Thursday, while Colson Whitehead's "The Underground Railroad"
again was No. 1 on the fiction list. 
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    
    1. "The Underground Railroad"               1
         Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95)
    
    2. "Sting"                                  2 
         Sandra Brown (Grand Central, $26)

    3. "Bullseye"                               3
         Patterson/Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    4. "The Woman in Cabin 10"                  5
         Ruth Ware    (Scout, $26)
    
    5. "Curious Minds"                          4
         Evanovich/Sutton (Bantam, $28)
    
    6. "Truly Madly Guilty"                     6
         Liane Moriarty (Flatiron, $26.99)
    
    7. "Sweet Tomorrows"                        8
         Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26)
    
    8. "Insidious"                              7
         Catherine Coulter    (Gallery, $27) 
    
    9. "The Black Widow"                        10
         Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99)
    
    10. "Surrender, New York"                   -
           Caleb Carr (Random House, $30)
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo"    1
         Amy Schumer (Gallery, $28)
    
    2. "Hillbilly Elegy"                        2
         J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)
    
    3. "In Trump We Trust"                      - 
          Ann Coulter (Sentinel, $23)
    
    4.  "Hillary's America"                     5 
         Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery, $29.99)
    
    5. "Present over Perfect"                   3
         Shauna Niequist (Zondervan, $22.99)
    
    6. "Armageddon"                             6
         Morris/McGann (Humanix, $24.99)
    
    7. "Trump Revealed"                         - 
         Kranish/Fisher (Scribner, $28)
    
    8.  "The Perfect Horse"                     -
          Elizabeth Letts    (Ballantine, $28)
         9780345544803    Aug 2016    $ 28.00
            
    9. "When Breath Becomes Air"                9     
         Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)
    
    10. "Hamilton: The Revolution"              10
         Miranda/McCarter (Grand Central, $40)
    
    (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending August 28,
2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.)

 (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
