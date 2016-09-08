FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TABLE-Amy Schumer memoir holds top spot on U.S. bestsellers list
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
September 8, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Amy Schumer memoir holds top spot on U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Comedian Amy Schumer's memoir "The Girl
with the Lower Back Tattoo," spent a third consecutive week atop
the weekly U.S. non-fiction bestseller chart on Thursday, while
Louise Penny's "A Great Reckoning" debuted at the top of the
fiction list. 
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    
    1. "A Great Reckoning"                      -
         Louise Penny (Minotaur, $28.99)
    
    2. "Rushing Waters"                         -
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99)
    
    3. "The Underground Railroad"               1
         Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95)
    
    4. "Sting"                                  2 
         Sandra Brown (Grand Central, $26)

    5. "The Woman in Cabin 10"                  4
         Ruth Ware    (Scout, $26)
    
    6. "Bullseye"                               3
         Patterson/Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    7. "Truly Madly Guilty"                     6
         Liane Moriarty (Flatiron, $26.99)
    
    8. "Curious Minds"                          5
         Evanovich/Sutton (Bantam, $28)
    
    9. "The Nix"                                -
         Nathan Hill (Knopf, $27.95)
    
    10. "Sweet Tomorrows"                       7
         Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26)
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo"    1
         Amy Schumer (Gallery, $28)
    
    2. "Hillbilly Elegy"                        2
         J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)
    
    3. "When Breath Becomes Air"                9     
         Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)
    
    4. "Clean House"                            -
         Tom Fitton (Threshold, $27)
    
    5. "Present over Perfect"                   5
         Shauna Niequist (Zondervan, $22.99)
    
    6. "In Trump We Trust"                      3 
          Ann Coulter (Sentinel, $23)
    
    7.  "Hillary's America"                     4 
         Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery, $29.99)
    
    8. "Hamilton: The Revolution"               10
         Miranda/McCarter (Grand Central, $40)
    
    9. "Armageddon"                             6
         Morris/McGann (Humanix, $24.99)
    
    10.  "The Perfect Horse"                    8
          Elizabeth Letts    (Ballantine, $28)
    
 (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Sept. 4, 2016,
powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company)

 (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.