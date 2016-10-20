FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
TABLE-Nicholas Sparks' 'Two by Two' steady atop U.S. best-seller list
October 20, 2016 / 7:10 PM / 10 months ago

TABLE-Nicholas Sparks' 'Two by Two' steady atop U.S. best-seller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Nicholas Sparks' novel "Two by Two" held
onto the top spot on the weekly U.S. fiction best-sellers' list
for a second week on Thursday, holding off author Jodi Picoult's
latest book. 
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    
    1. "Two by Two"                             1
         Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)
    
    2. "Small Great Things"                     -
         Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.99)
    
    3. "Order to Kill"                          -
         Flynn/Mills (Atria/Bestler, $28.99)
    
    4. "Woman of God"                           2
         Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    5. "Home"                                   3
         Harlan Coben (Dutton, $28)
    
    6. "Crimson Death"                          -
         Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley, $28)
    
    7. "Commonwealth"                           5
         Ann Patchett (Harper, $27.99)
    
    8. "Twelve Days of Christmas"               4
          Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $20)
    
    9. "The Book of Mysteries"                  11
         Jonathan Cahn (Frontline, $21.99)
    
    10. "Today Will Be Different"               7
          Maria Semple (Little, Brown, $27)
    
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Killing the Rising Sun"                 1
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    2. "Skinnytaste Fast and Slow"             -
         Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter, $30)
    
    3. "Born to Run"                            2
         Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster, $32.50)
    
    4. "Jesus Always"                           3
         Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, $15.99)
    
    5. "Is This the End?"                       5
         David Jeremiah (W, $24.99)
    
    6. "Filthy Rich"                            -
         Patterson/Connolly (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    7. "Thug Kitchen 101"                       -
         Thug Kitchen (Rodale, $26.99)
    
    8. "Think Better, Live Better"              7
         Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $24)
    
    9. "Hillbilly Elegy"                        9
         J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)
    
    10. "Hero of the Empire"                    15
          Candice Millard (Doubleday, $30)
    
    (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Oct. 16,
2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company)

 (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Leslie Adler)


