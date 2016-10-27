TABLE-Sparks' 'Two by Two' spends 3rd week atop U.S. best-seller list

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
October 27, 2016

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nicholas Sparks' romance novel "Two by
Two" kept its hold on the top spot of the U.S. fiction
best-sellers' list for a third week on Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    
    1. "Two by Two"                             1
         Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)
    
    2. "Escape Clause"                          -
         John Sandford (Putnam, $29)
    
    3. "Small Great Things"                     2
         Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.99)
    
    4. "Order to Kill"                          3
         Flynn/Mills (Atria/Bestler, $28.99)
    
    5. "The Obsidian Chamber"                   -
         Preston/Child (Grand Central, $28)
    
    6. "Commonwealth"                           7
         Ann Patchett (Harper, $27.99)
    
    7. "Home"                                   5
         Harlan Coben (Dutton, $28)
    
    8. "Woman of God"                           4
         Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    9. "Twelve Days of Christmas"               8
          Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $20)
    
    10. "The Woman in Cabin 10"                 13
          Ruth Ware (Scout, $26)
    
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "The Magnolia Story"                     -
         Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99)
    
    2. "Killing the Rising Sun"                 1
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    3. "Born to Run"                            3
         Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster, $32.50)
    
    4. "Jesus Always"                           4
         Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, $15.99)
    
    5. "Filthy Rich"                            -
         Patterson/Connolly (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    6. "Skinnytaste Fast and Slow"              2
         Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter, $30)
    
    7. "Buffering"                              -
         Hannah Hart (Dey Street, $23.99)
    
    8. "Hillbilly Elegy"                        9
         J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)
    
    9. "Is This the End?"                       5
         David Jeremiah (W, $24.99)
    
    10. "The Secret History of Twin Peaks"      -
          Mark Frost (Flatiron, $29.99)
    
    (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Oct. 23,
2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company)

 (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
