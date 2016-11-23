FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
TABLE-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly tops U.S. best-sellers list
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#Media News
November 23, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 9 months ago

TABLE-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly tops U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly's new memoir
"Settle for More" debuted at the top of the U.S. non-fiction
best-sellers' list on Wednesday, while Janet Evanovich's "Turbo
Twenty-Three" was No.1 on the fiction list.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    
    1. "Turbo Twenty-Three"                     - 
        Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28)

    2.  "The Whistler"                          2
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    3.  "No Man's Land"                         -
          David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29)
    
    4.  "Night School"                           1
         Lee Child    (Delacorte, $28.99)
    
    5.  "Odessa Sea"                             - 
          Cussler/Cussler    (Putnam, $29)   
    
    6.  "The Mistletoe Secret"                   -
          Richard Paul Evans (Simon&Schuster, $19.99)
    
    7.  "Two by Two"                             4
         Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)
    
    8.  "Chaos"                                  -
          Patricia Cornwell (Morrow, $28.99)    
        
    9. "The Wrong Side of Goodbye"               3
         Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $29)
    
    10. "The Sleeping Beauty Killer"             - 
          Clark/Burke (Simon&Schuster, $26.99)    
    
        Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Settle for More"                         -
        Megyn Kelly    (Harper, $29.99) 
    
    2. "Killing the Rising Sun"                  1
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    3.  "Our Revolution"                         - 
         Bernie Sanders (St. Martin's/Dunne, $27)
        
    4.  "The Magnolia Story"                     2
         Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99)
    
    5. "Cooking for Jeffrey"                     4 
         Ina Garten (Clarkson Pitter, $35)
    
    6. "Hillbilly Elegy"                         5
         J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)
    
    7. "Scrappy Little Nobody"                  -
         Anna Kendrick (Touchstone, $26.99)
      
    8. "Jesus Always"                            6
         Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, $15.99)
    
    9. "Superficial"                             -  
        Andy Cohen (Holt, $27)
    
    10. "Guinness World Records 2017"            7 
         Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records, $28.95)
    
    (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Nov. 20,
2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company)

 (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

