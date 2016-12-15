John Grisham's 'The Whistler' heads U.S. best-sellers list

Dec 15 (Reuters) - John Grisham's novel "The Whistler" remained at the top of the U.S. fiction best-sellers list on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "The Whistler" 1 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 2. "Cross the Line" 2 James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29) 3. "Tom Clancy True Faith and Allegiance" - Mark Greaney (Putnam, $29.95) 4. "Two by Two" 5 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) 5. "No Man's Land" 4 David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29) 6. "Night School" 6 Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99) 7. "Turbo Twenty-Three" 3 Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28) 8. "The Underground Railroad" 15 Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95) 9. "Small Great Things" 7 Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.99) 10. "The Whole Town's Talking" 9 Fannie Flagg (Random House, $28) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Killing the Rising Sun" 1 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 2. "Tools of Titans" - Timothy Ferriss (HMH, $28) 3. "The Magnolia Story" 2 Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99) 4. "The Undoing Project" - Michael Lewis (Norton, $28.95) 5. "Jesus Always" 5 Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, $15.99) 6. "Guinness World Records 2017" 7 Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 7. "Cooking for Jeffrey" 6 Ina Garten (Clarkson Pitter, $35) 8. "Settle for More" 4 Megyn Kelly (Harper, $29.99) 9. "Born To Run" 8 Bruce Springsteen (Simon &Schuster, $32.50) 10. "Hillbilly Elegy" 11 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Dec. 11 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company) (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy)