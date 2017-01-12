Oprah's new cookbook No.1 on best-sellers list

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Oprah Winfrey's new cookbook "Food, Health, and Happiness" debuted at the top of the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday, while Danielle Steel's latest novel "The Mistress" was No.1 on the fiction chart. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "The Mistress" - Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99) 2. "The Whistler" 1 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 3. "Below the Belt" - Stuart Woods (Putnam, $28) 4. "The Underground Railroad" 3 Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95) 5. "Cross the Line" 2 James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29) 6. "No Man's Land" 4 David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29 7. "Two by Two" 5 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) 8. "The Chemist" 6 Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown $28) 9. "Small Great Things" 7 Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.99) 10. "Night School" 8 Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Food, Health, and Happiness" - Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron, $35) 2. "The Lose Your Belly Diet" 1 Travis Stork (Ghost Mountain, $25.95) 3. "Hillbilly Elegy" 3 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 4. "Jesus Always" 4 Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, $15.99) 5. "The Princess Diarist" 2 Carrie Fisher (Blue Rider, $26) 6. "Tools of Titans" 5 Timothy Ferriss (HMH, $28) 7. "The Magnolia Story" 6 Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99) 8. "The Whole 30 Cookbook" 11 Melissa Hartwig (HMH, $30) 9. "Killing the Rising Sun" 6 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 10. "The Undoing Project" 8 Michael Lewis (Norton, $28.95) (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Jan. 8, 2017, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company) (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Andrew Hay)