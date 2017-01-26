FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Patterson, Fox's thriller 'Never Never' tops U.S. bestseller list
#Media News
January 26, 2017 / 7:54 PM / 7 months ago

Patterson, Fox's thriller 'Never Never' tops U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - James Patterson and Candice Fox' police
thriller "Never Never" topped the U.S. best-sellers list on
Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1. "Never Never"                              - 
         Patterson/Fox (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    2. "The Mistress"                             1
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99)
    
    3. "The Whistler"                             2
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    4. "The Underground Railroad"                 3
          Colson Whitehead    (Doubleday, $26.95)
    
    5. "The Chemist"                              7
         Stephanie Meyer (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    6. "Cross the Line"                           4
         James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29)
    
    7. "Feversong"                                -             
               
         Karen Marie Moning (Delacorte, $28)
    
    8. "Two by Two"                               6
         Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)
    
    9. "No Man's Land"                            8
         David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29)
    
    10. "Small Great Things"                      9
         Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.99)
    
      
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Three Days in January"                   3
          Bret Baier (Morrow, $28.99)
    
    2. "Hillbilly Elegy"                         4 
         J.D. Vance    (Harper, $27.99)
    
    3. "Food, Health, and Happiness"             2 
          Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron, $35)
    
    4. "Killing the Rising Sun"                  6
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    5. "Jesus Always"                            5
         Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, $15.99)
    
    6. "The Lose Your Belly Diet"                1
         Travis Stork (Ghost Mountain, $25.95)
    
    7. "The Magnolia Story"                      7
         Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99)
    
    8. "Tools of Titans"                         9 
         Timothy Ferriss (HMH, $28)
    
    9. "The Whole 30 Cookbook"                   11
         Melissa Hartwig (HMH, $30)
    
    10. "Zero Sugar Diet"                        16 
         David Zinczenko (Ballantine, $28)    
    
    (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Jan. 22,
2017, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company)

 (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy and
Nick Zieminski)

