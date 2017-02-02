FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Patterson and Fox thriller 'Never Never' tops U.S. bestseller list
#Media News
February 2, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 7 months ago

Patterson and Fox thriller 'Never Never' tops U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - James Patterson and Candice Fox's police
thriller "Never Never" topped the U.S. best-sellers list for a
second week on Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1.  "Never Never"                              1 
         Patterson/Fox (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    2.  "The Whistler"                             3
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    3.  "The Underground Railroad"                 4
         Colson Whitehead    (Doubleday, $26.95)
    
    4.  "The Mistress"                            2
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99)
    
    5.  "The Girl Before"                         -
         J.P. Delaney (Ballantine, $27) 
       
    6.  "The Chemist"                             5
         Stephanie Meyer (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    7.  "Two by Two"                               8
         Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)
    
    8.  "Cross the Line"                           6
         James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29)
    
    9.  "Power Game"                              -
         Christine Feehan     (Berkley, $27) 
    
    10. "Small Great Things"                      10
         Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.99)
    
        Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1.  "Hillbilly Elegy"                          2 
         J.D. Vance    (Harper, $27.99)
    
    2.  "Tools of Titans"                         8 
         Timothy Ferriss (HMH, $28)
    
    3.  "Killing the Rising Sun"                  4
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    4.  "Three Days in January"                   1
         Bret Baier (Morrow, $28.99)
    
    5.  "Jesus Always"                           5
         Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, $15.99)
    
    6.  "The Magnolia Story"                     7
         Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99)
    
    7.  "Atlas Obscura"                          -
         Foer/Thuras/Morton (Workman, $35)
    
    8.  "Food, Health, and Happiness"            3 
         Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron, $35)
    
    9.  "Gosnell"                               - 
         McElhinney/McAleer (Regnery, $27.99)
    
    10. "The Lose Your Belly Diet"              6
         Travis Stork (Ghost Mountain, $25.95)
    
    (Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Jan. 29, 
powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group)

 (Compiled by Jill Serjeant)

