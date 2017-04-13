TABLE-Thriller 'The Black Book' steady atop U.S. fiction bestsellers

April 13 (Reuters) - Murder mystery "The Black Book," co-authored by prolific writer James Patterson, held steady at the top of the U.S. fiction best-sellers list on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "The Black Book" 1 Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown, $28) 2. "All by Myself, Alone" - Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) 3. "The Chosen" - J.R. Ward (Ballantine, $28) 4. "The Lost Order" - Steve Berry (Minotaur, $28.99) 5. "Norse Mythology" 4 Neil Gaiman (Norton, $25.95) 6. "Mississippi Blood" 2 Greg Iles (Morrow, $28.99) 7. "The Women in the Castle" 8 Jessica Shattuck (Morrow, $26.99) 8. "If Not For You" 3 Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $27) 9. "Earthly Remains" - Donna Leon (Atlantic Monthly, $25) 10. "Vicious Circle" 5 C.J. Box (Putnam, $29) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Old School" 1 O'Reilly/Feirstein (Holt, $27) 2. "Hallelujah Anyway" - Anne Lamott (Riverhead, $20) 3. "The Most Beautiful" - Mayte Garcia (Hachette, $27) 4. "Hillbilly Elegy" 4 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 5. "Head Strong" - David Asprey (Harper Wave, $27.99) 6. "Tales from the Yawning Portal" - (Wizards of the Coast, $49.95) 7. "Hashimoto's Protocol" 2 Izabella Wentz (HarperOne, $28.99) 8. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" 7 Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99) 9. "Make Your Bed" - William H. McRaven (Grand Central, $18) 10. "Killing the Rising Sun" 6 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) (Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending April 9, 2017. Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group) (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy)