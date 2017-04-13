FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
TABLE-Thriller 'The Black Book' steady atop U.S. fiction bestsellers
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
April 13, 2017 / 6:16 PM / 4 months ago

TABLE-Thriller 'The Black Book' steady atop U.S. fiction bestsellers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    April 13 (Reuters) - Murder mystery "The Black Book,"
co-authored by prolific writer James Patterson, held steady at
the top of the U.S. fiction best-sellers list on Thursday.  
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1. "The Black Book"                          1
         Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    2. "All by Myself, Alone"                    -
         Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)
    
    3. "The Chosen"                              -
         J.R. Ward (Ballantine, $28)
    
    4. "The Lost Order"                          -
         Steve Berry (Minotaur, $28.99)
    
    5. "Norse Mythology"                         4
         Neil Gaiman (Norton, $25.95)
    
    6. "Mississippi Blood"                       2
         Greg Iles (Morrow, $28.99)
    
    7. "The Women in the Castle"                 8
         Jessica Shattuck (Morrow, $26.99)
    
    8. "If Not For You"                          3
         Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $27)
    
    9. "Earthly Remains"                         -
         Donna Leon (Atlantic Monthly, $25)
    
    10. "Vicious Circle"                         5
         C.J. Box (Putnam, $29)
       
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Old School"                              1
         O'Reilly/Feirstein (Holt, $27)
    
    2. "Hallelujah Anyway"                       -
         Anne Lamott (Riverhead, $20)
    
    3. "The Most Beautiful"                      -
         Mayte Garcia (Hachette, $27)
    
    4. "Hillbilly Elegy"                         4 
         J.D. Vance    (Harper, $27.99)
    
    5. "Head Strong"                             -
         David Asprey (Harper Wave, $27.99)
    
    6. "Tales from the Yawning Portal"           -
         (Wizards of the Coast, $49.95)
    
    7. "Hashimoto's Protocol"                    2
         Izabella Wentz (HarperOne, $28.99)
    
    8. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck"     7
          Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99)
    
    9. "Make Your Bed"                           -
         William H. McRaven (Grand Central, $18)
    
    10. "Killing the Rising Sun"                 6
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
            
 (Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending April 9, 2017.
Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group)

 (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.