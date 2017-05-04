FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
TABLE-Sheryl Sandberg's 'Option B' tops U.S. non-fiction bestsellers
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Facebook
May 4, 2017 / 6:37 PM / 3 months ago

TABLE-Sheryl Sandberg's 'Option B' tops U.S. non-fiction bestsellers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 4 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc        executive Sheryl
Sandberg's self-help book "Option B," drawn from her experience
of handling grief after the sudden death of her husband, debuted
at the top of the U.S. non-fiction best-sellers list on
Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1. "Golden Prey"                             -
         John Sandford (Putnam, $29)
    
    2. "The Fix"                                 1
         David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29)
    
    3. "The Black Book"                          2
         Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    4. "Anything is Possible"                    -
         Elizabeth Strout (Random House, $27)
    
    5. "All by Myself, Alone"                    4
         Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)
    
    6. "Beartown"                                -
         Fredrik Backman (Atria, $26.99)
    
    7. "A Gentleman in Moscow"                   9
          Amor Towles (Viking, $27)
    
    8. "One Perfect Lie"                         5
         Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin's, $27.99)
    
    9. "Fast and Loose"                          3
         Stuart Woods (Putnam, $28)
    
    10. "The Women in the Castle"                7
         Jessica Shattuck (Morrow, $26.99)
    
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Option B"                                -
         Sandberg/Grant (Knopf, $25.95)
    
    2. "Make Your Bed"                           1
         William H. McRaven (Grand Central, $18)
    
    3. "The Operator"                            -
         Robert O'Neill (Scribner, $28)
    
    4. "The Plant Paradox"                       -
         Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave, $27.99)
    
    5. "Shattered"                               7
         Allen/Parnes (Crown, $28)
    
    6. "Old School"                              2
         O'Reilly/Feirstein (Holt, $27)
    
    7. "This Fight Is Our Fight"                 3
         Elizabeth Warren    (Metropolitan, $28)
    
    8. "The Secrets of My Life"                  -
         Caitlyn Jenner (Grand Central, $30)
    
    9. "Blast the Sugar Out!"                    -
         Ian K. Smith (St. Martin's, $25.99)
    
    10. "Killers of the Flower Moon"             5
          David Grann (Doubleday, $28.95)
                   
 (Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending April 30,
2017. Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group)

 (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.