3 months ago
TABLE-DeGrasse Tyson's 'Astrophysics' tops U.S. non-fiction bestsellers
May 11, 2017 / 6:04 PM / 3 months ago

TABLE-DeGrasse Tyson's 'Astrophysics' tops U.S. non-fiction bestsellers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 11 (Reuters) - Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson's new
guide, "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry," debuted at the top
of the U.S. non-fiction best-sellers list on Thursday, while
Ivanka Trump's "Women Who Work" debuted at No. 9.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1. "16th Seduction"                         47
         Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown, $29)
    
    2. "Into the Water"                          -
         Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $28)
    
    3. "Against All Odds"                        -
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99)
    
    4. "Golden Prey"                             1
         John Sandford (Putnam, $29)
    
    5. "The Fix"                                 2
         David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29)
    
    6. "The Broken Road"                         -
         Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster, $19.99)
    
    7. "The Black Book"                          3
         Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    8. "Anything is Possible"                    4
         Elizabeth Strout (Random House, $27)
    
    9. "All by Myself, Alone"                    5
         Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)
    
    10. "A Gentleman in Moscow"                  7
          Amor Towles (Viking, $27)
    
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry"      -
         Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton, $18.95)
    
    2. "Option B"                                1
         Sandberg/Grant (Knopf, $25.95)
    
    3. "Shattered"                               5
         Allen/Parnes (Crown, $28)
    
    4. "Make Your Bed"                           2
         William H. McRaven (Grand Central, $18)
    
    5. "Killers of the Flower Moon"              10
          David Grann (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    6. "This Fight Is Our Fight"                 7
         Elizabeth Warren    (Metropolitan, $28)
    
    7. "The Operator"                            3
         Robert O'Neill (Scribner, $28)
    
    8. "I Hope I Screw This Up"                  -
         Kyle Cease (North Star Way, $26)
    
    9. "Women Who Work"                          -
         Ivanka Trump (Portfolio, $26)
    
    10. "Blast the Sugar Out!"                   9
         Ian K. Smith (St. Martin's, $25.99)
    
    Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending May 7, 2017.
Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group)

 (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Richard Chang)

