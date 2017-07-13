TABLE-Grisham's 'Camino Island' spends 5th week atop U.S. bestsellers

July 13 (Reuters) - "Camino Island," John Grisham's heist thriller, clocked a fifth consecutive week at the top of the U.S. fiction best-seller list on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Camino Island" 1 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 2. "Murder Games" 2 Patterson/Roughan (Little, Brown, $28) 3. "The Duchess" 4 Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99) 4. "Use of Force" 3 Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99) 5. "Into the Water" 6 Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $28) 6. "Wired" - Julie Garwood (Berkley, $27) 7. "Tom Clancy: Point of Contact" 8 Mike Maden (Putnam, $29) 8. "The Silent Corner" 7 Dean Koontz (Bantam, $28) 9. "The Force" 13 Don Winslow (Morrow, $27.99) 10. "The Identicals" 11 Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown, $28) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Rediscovering Americanism" 1 Mark R. Levin (Threshold, $27) 2. "Dangerous" - Milo Yiannopoulos (Dangerous Books, $30) 3. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" 3 Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton, $18.95) 4. "The Swamp" 2 Eric Bolling (St. Martin's, $26.99) 5. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" 5 Al Franken (Twelve, $28) 6. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" 6 Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99) 7. "Understanding Trump" 4 Newt Gingrich (Center Street, $27) 8. "Make Your Bed" 8 William H. McRaven (Grand Central, $18) 9. "Bill O'Reilly's Legends and Lies: 10 The Civil War" David Fisher (Holt, $35) 10. "Option B" 7 Sandberg/Grant (Knopf, $25.95) Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending July 9, 2017. Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group (Compiled by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)