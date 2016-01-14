Latest 'Star Wars' tale tops U.S. bestsellers list

Jan 14 (Reuters) - "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," the official novel of the latest blockbuster movie, took the top spot on the weekly U.S. fiction bestseller chart on Thursday. Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" - Alan Dean Foster (Del Rey/LucasBooks) 2. "The Girl on the Train" 1 Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 3. "Rogue Lawyer" 2 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 4. "See Me" 3 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) 5. "The Nightingale" 12 Kristin Hannah (St. Martins, $27.99) 6. "Cross Justice" 4 James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29) 7. "The Guilty" 6 David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28) 8. "The Bazaar of Bad Dreams" 5 Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 9. "The First Hostage" 13 Joel C. Rosenberg (Tyndale, $26.99) 10. "Tom Clancy: Commander in Chief" 7 Mark Greaney (Putnam, $29.95) Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Spark Joy" - Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $18.99) 2. "The Whole 30" 5 Hartwig/Hartwig (HMH, $30) 3. "Between the World and Me" 2 Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau $24) 4. "The Negative Calorie Diet" - Rocco DiSpirito (Harper Wave, $27.99) 5. "The Lucky Years" - David B. Agus (Simon&Schuster, $27) 6. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime" 1 Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99) 7. "Killing Reagan" 4 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 8. "Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates" 3 Kilmeade/Yaeger (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95) 9. "The Art of Star Wars: The Force Awakens" 17 Phil Szostak (Abrams, $40.00) 10. "Always Hungry?" - David Ludwig (Grand Central Life&Style, $28) (Week ended Jan. 10, 2016, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2016 Nielsen Co) (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Trott)