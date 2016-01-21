FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elizabeth Strout's 'My Name Is Lucy Barton' tops U.S. bestseller list
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 21, 2016 / 8:56 PM / 2 years ago

Elizabeth Strout's 'My Name Is Lucy Barton' tops U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth
Strout's latest novel "My Name is Lucy Barton," about a
mother-daughter relationship, debuted at the top of the weekly
U.S. fiction bestseller chart on Thursday. 
    Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States are used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    
    1. "My Name Is Lucy Barton"              - 
        Elizabeth Strout (Random House, $26)
    
    2. "Scandalous Behavior"              -
        Stuart Woods (Putnam, $28)
    
    3. "The Girl on the Train"                   2
        Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)
    
    4. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"            1
        Alan Dean Foster (Del Rey/LucasBooks)
    
    5. "Rogue Lawyer"                            3          
        John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    6. "The Bitter Season"                  -      
        Tami Hoag (Dutton, $28)
    
    7. "The Nightingale"                         5
        Kristin Hannah (St. Martins, $27.99)
    
    8. "See Me"                                  4
        Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)
    
    9. "Cross Justice"                           6
        James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29)
    
    10. "The Guilty"                             7
         David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28)
    
    
     Hardcover Nonfiction
    
    1. "Retire Inspired"                   -
        Chris Hogan (Ramsey, $24.99)
    
    2. "Spark Joy"                               1
        Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $18.99)
    
    3. "The Name Of God Is Mercy"                -
        Pope Francis (Random House, $26)
    
    4. "When Breath Becomes Air"                 -
        Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)
    
    5. "The Shred Power Cleanse"                 21
        Ian K. Smith (St. Martin's, $22.99)
    
    6. "Between the World and Me"                3 
        Ta-Nehisi Coates    (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24)
    
    7. "Killing Reagan"                          7
        O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    8. "Always Hungry?"                          10
        David Ludwig (Grand Central Life&Style, $28)
    
    9. "Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates" 8 
        Kilmeade/Yaeger (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95)
    
    10. "The Whole 30"                            2 
         Hartwig/Hartwig (HMH, $30)
    
(Week ended Jan. 17, 2016, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2016 
Nielsen Co)

 (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.