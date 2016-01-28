FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danielle Steele's 'Blue' tops U.S. bestseller list
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 28, 2016 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

Danielle Steele's 'Blue' tops U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Danielle Steele's new novel "Blue"
debuted at the top of the weekly U.S. fiction bestseller chart
on Thursday. 
    Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States are used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    
    1. "Blue"                                    -
        Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.95)    
    
    2. "My Name Is Lucy Barton"              1 
        Elizabeth Strout (Random House, $26)
    
    3. "The Girl on the Train"                   3
        Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)
    
    4. "Rogue Lawyer"                            5          
        John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    5. "Feverborn"                               -
         Karen Marie Moning (Delacorte,    $28.00)   
    
    6.  "Scandalous Behavior"               2
        Stuart Woods (Putnam, $28)
    
    7.  "The Nightingale"                         7
         Kristin Hannah (St. Martins, $27.99)
    
    8. "Warriors of the Storm"                    -
         Bernard Cornwell (Harper, $27.99)    
    
    9. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"             4
        Alan Dean Foster (Del Rey/LucasBooks)
    
    10. "See Me"                                  8
        Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)
    
    
     Hardcover Nonfiction
    
    1. "When Breath Becomes Air"                 4
        Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)
    
    2. "Spark Joy"                               2
        Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $18.99)
    
    3. "The Name Of God Is Mercy"                3
        Pope Francis (Random House, $26)
    
    4.  "The Power of Broke"                     - 
         Daymond John (Crown Business, $26)
    
    5. "Always Hungry?"                          8
        David Ludwig (Grand Central Life&Style, $28)
       
    6. "Between the World and Me"                6 
        Ta-Nehisi Coates    (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24)
    
    7.  "Presence"                               16
         Amy Cuddy    (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    8.  "The Road to Little Dribbling"           -
          Bill Bryson (Doubleday, $28.95)    
    
    9.  "The Negative Calorie Diet"              12
          Rocco Dispirito (Harper Wave, $27.99)
    
    10.  "Dark Money"                            - 
           Jane Mayer (Doubleday, $29.95)
    
(Week ended Jan. 24, 2016, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2016 
Nielsen Co)

 (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.