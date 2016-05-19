FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thriller '15th Affair' tops U.S. fiction bestseller list
May 19, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Thriller '15th Affair' tops U.S. fiction bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - "15th Affair," the latest thriller from
James Patterson and Maxine Paetro's Women's Murder Club series
of novels, debuted at the top of the U.S. fiction bestseller
chart on Thursday.
    Data from independent, online and chain bookstores, book
wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States are used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    
    1. "15th Affair"                            1
         Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    2. "The Apartment"                          2
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.95)
    
    3. "The Last Mile"                          3
         David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29)
    
    4. "Extreme Prey"                           4
         John Sandford (Putnam, $29)
    
    5. "The Nest"                               6
            Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney    (Ecco, $26.99)
    
    6. "The Obsession"                          5
         Nora Roberts (Berkley, $28)
    
    7. "Everybody's Fool"                       8
         Richard Russo (Knopf, $27.95)
    
    8. "LaRose"                                 -
         Louise Erdrich (Harper, $27.99)
    
    9. "After You"                              18
         Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman, $26.95)
    
    10. "Troublemaker"                          -
          Linda Howard (Morrow, $26.99)
    
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Hamilton: The Revolution"               3
         Miranda/McCarter (Grand Central, $40)
    
    2. "The Rainbow Comes and Goes"             1
         Cooper/Vanderbilt (Harper, $27.99)
    
    3. "Valiant Ambition"                       -
         Nathaniel Philbrick (Viking, $30)
    
    4. "Grit"                                   2
         Angela Duckworth (Scribner, $28)
    
    5. "When Breath Becomes Air"                7
         Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)
    
    6. "Unashamed"                              -
         Christine Caine (Zondervan, $19.99)
    
    7. "Shoe Dog"                               9
         Phil Knight (Scribner, $29)
    
    8. "Red Platoon"                            8
         Clinton Romesha (Dutton, $28)
    
    9. "Five Presidents"                        17
         Clint Hill (S&S/Gallery, $28)
    
    10. "Becoming Grandma"                      5
          Lesley Stahl (Penguin/Blue Rider, $27)
           
(Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending May 15, 2016,
powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.)

 (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
