TABLE-Thriller '15th Affair' reigns atop U.S. fiction bestseller list

May 26 (Reuters) - The latest thriller from James Patterson and Maxine Paetro's Women's Murder Club series of novels, "15th Affair," topped the U.S. fiction bestseller chart for the second week in a row. Data released on Thursday from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States were used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "15th Affair" 1 Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown, $28) 2. "The Last Mile" 3 David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29) 3. "The Fireman" - Joe Hill (Morrow, $28.99) 4. "The Apartment" 2 Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.95) 5. "The Weekenders" - Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin's, $27.99) 6. "Extreme Prey" 4 John Sandford (Putnam, $29) 7. "The Nest" 5 Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney (Ecco, $26.99) 8. "Beyond the Ice Limit" - Preston/Child (Grand Central, $27) 9. "The Obsession" 6 Nora Roberts (Berkley, $28) 10. "Everybody's Fool" 7 Richard Russo (Knopf, $27.95) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Bare Bones" - Bobby Bones (Morrow/Dey Street, $26.99) 2. "The Gene" - Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner, $32) 3. "Hamilton: The Revolution" 1 Miranda/McCarter (Grand Central, $40) 4. "Grit" 4 Angela Duckworth (Scribner, $28) 5. "When Breath Becomes Air" 5 Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25) 6. "The Rainbow Comes and Goes" 2 Cooper/Vanderbilt (Harper, $27.99) 7. "Valiant Ambition" 3 Nathaniel Philbrick (Viking, $30) 8. "Shoe Dog" 7 Phil Knight (Scribner, $29) 9. "My Voice" - Angie Martinez (Penguin/Celebra, $27) 10. "Draplin Design Co." - Aaron James Draplin (Abrams, $40) (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending May 22, 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.) (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler)