a year ago
TABLE-Ann Patchett's 'Commonwealth' tops U.S. best-seller list
September 22, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Ann Patchett's 'Commonwealth' tops U.S. best-seller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ann Patchett's "Commonwealth" debuted at
the top of the U.S. fiction best-sellers list on Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    
    1. "Commonwealth"                          -
        Ann Patchett, (Harper, $27.99)    
    
    2. "Pirate"                                -
        Cussler/Burcell (Putnam, $29)
         
    3. "Apprentice in Death"                   2
         J.D. Robb (Berkley, $28)
    
    4. "Razor Girl"                            3
         Carl Hiaasen (Knopf, $27.95)
    
    5. "Rushing Waters"                        2
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99)
    
    6. "The Underground Railroad"              5
         Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95)
    
    7. "The Book of Mysteries"                 4
         Jonathan Cahn (Frontline, $21.99)
    
    8.  "The Woman in Cabin 10"                8
         Ruth Ware    (Scout, $26)

    9.  "Nutshell"                             -
          Ian McEwan (Doubleday/Talese, $24.95)
   
    10. "An Obvious Fact"                      -  
          Craig Johnson (Viking, $28)
           
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Killing the Rising Sun"                 -
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    2. "Scorched Earth"                         -
         Michael Savage (Center Street, $27)
    
    3. "Love Warrior" (Oprah's Book Club)       2 
        Glennon Doyle Melton (Flatiron, $25.99)
    
    4. "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo"    3
         Amy Schumer (Gallery, $28)
    
    5. "Clean House"                            4
         Tom Fitton (Threshold, $27)
    
    6. "The Hidden Life of Trees"               -
         Peter Wohlleben (Greystone, $24.95)
    
    7. "Hillbilly Elegy"                        5
         J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)
    
    8. "Between Breaths"                        -
         Elizabeth Vargas (Grand Central, $27)    
    
    9. "In Such Good Company"                   -
        Carol Burnett (Crown Archetype, $28)
    
    10. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck"   - 
          Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99)
   
  (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Sept. 18,
2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company)

 (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
