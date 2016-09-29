TABLE-Harlan Coben's 'Home' debuts atop U.S. bestseller list

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Harlan Coben's latest thriller "Home" debuted at the top of the U.S. fiction best-sellers list on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Home" - Harlan Coben (Dutton, $28) 2. "Commonwealth" 1 Ann Patchett (Harper, $27.99) 3. "Pirate" 2 Cussler/Burchell (Putnam, $29) 4. "The Underground Railroad" 6 Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95) 5. "Razor Girl" 4 Carl Hiaasen (Knopf, $27.95) 6. "Apprentice in Death" 3 J.D. Robb (Berkley, $28) 7. "The Woman in Cabin 10" 8 Ruth Ware (Scout, $26) 8. "Rushing Waters" 5 Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99) 9. "The Kept Woman" - Karin Slaughter (Morrow, $27.99) 10. "The Book of Mysteries" 7 Jonathan Cahn (Frontline, $21.99) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Killing the Rising Sun" 1 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 2. "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo" 4 Amy Schumer (Gallery, $28) 3. "Love Warrior" (Oprah's Book Club) 3 Glennon Doyle Melton (Flatiron, $25.99) 4. "Atlas Obscura" - Foer/Thuras/Morton (Workman, $35) 5. "Designing Your Life" - Burnett/Evans (Knopf, $24.95) 6. "Scorched Earth" 2 Michael Savage (Center Street, $27) 7. "Hillbilly Elegy" 7 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 8. "The Seasoned Life" - Ayesha Curry (Little, Brown $27) 9. "Hero of the Empire" - Candice Millard (Doubleday, $30) 10. "In Such Good Company" 9 Carol Burnett (Crown Archetype, $28) (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Sept. 25, 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company) (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Richard Chang)