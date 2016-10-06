FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TABLE-Springsteen's 'Born to Run' tops U.S. bestseller list
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
October 6, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Springsteen's 'Born to Run' tops U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Veteran rocker Bruce Springsteen's memoir
"Born to Run" debuted at the top of the weekly U.S. non-fiction
bestseller chart on Thursday, while "Woman of God," the latest
thriller from James Patterson and Maxine Paetro, topped the
fiction chart. 
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    
    1. "Woman of God"                           -
         Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    2. "Home"                                   1
         Harlan Coben (Dutton, $28)
    
    3. "Commonwealth"                           2
         Ann Patchett (Harper, $27.99)
    
    4. "Pirate"                                 3
         Cussler/Burchell (Putnam, $29)
    
    5. The Book of Mysteries"                   10
         Jonathan Cahn (Frontline, $21.99)
    
    6. "The Underground Railroad"               4
         Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95)
    
    7. "The Woman in Cabin 10"                  7
         Ruth Ware    (Scout, $26)
    
    8. "Razor Girl"                             5
         Carl Hiaasen (Knopf, $27.95)
    
    9. "Apprentice in Death"                    6
         J.D. Robb (Berkley, $28)
    
    10. "Rushing Waters"                        8
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99)
    
    
        Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Born to Run"                            -
         Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster, $32.50)
    
    2. "Killing the Rising Sun"                 1
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    3. "EveryDayCook"                           -
         Alton Brown (Ballantine, $35)
    
    4. "The Universe Has Your Back"             -
         Gabrielle Bernstein (Hay House, $24.99)
    
    5. "Against All Grain: Celebrations"        -
         Danielle Walker (Ten Speed, $35)
    
    6. "Hillbilly Elegy"                        7
         J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)
    
    7. "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo"    2
         Amy Schumer (Gallery, $28)
    
    8. "Love Warrior" (Oprah's Book Club)       3      
        Glennon Doyle Melton (Flatiron, $25.99)
    
    9. "When Nobody Was Watching"               -
         Carli Lloyd (HMH, $26)
    
    10. "Scorched Earth"                        6
         Michael Savage (Center Street, $27)
    
        (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Oct. 2,
2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company)

 (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.