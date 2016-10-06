TABLE-Springsteen's 'Born to Run' tops U.S. bestseller list

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Veteran rocker Bruce Springsteen's memoir "Born to Run" debuted at the top of the weekly U.S. non-fiction bestseller chart on Thursday, while "Woman of God," the latest thriller from James Patterson and Maxine Paetro, topped the fiction chart. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Woman of God" - Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown, $28) 2. "Home" 1 Harlan Coben (Dutton, $28) 3. "Commonwealth" 2 Ann Patchett (Harper, $27.99) 4. "Pirate" 3 Cussler/Burchell (Putnam, $29) 5. The Book of Mysteries" 10 Jonathan Cahn (Frontline, $21.99) 6. "The Underground Railroad" 4 Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95) 7. "The Woman in Cabin 10" 7 Ruth Ware (Scout, $26) 8. "Razor Girl" 5 Carl Hiaasen (Knopf, $27.95) 9. "Apprentice in Death" 6 J.D. Robb (Berkley, $28) 10. "Rushing Waters" 8 Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Born to Run" - Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster, $32.50) 2. "Killing the Rising Sun" 1 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 3. "EveryDayCook" - Alton Brown (Ballantine, $35) 4. "The Universe Has Your Back" - Gabrielle Bernstein (Hay House, $24.99) 5. "Against All Grain: Celebrations" - Danielle Walker (Ten Speed, $35) 6. "Hillbilly Elegy" 7 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 7. "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo" 2 Amy Schumer (Gallery, $28) 8. "Love Warrior" (Oprah's Book Club) 3 Glennon Doyle Melton (Flatiron, $25.99) 9. "When Nobody Was Watching" - Carli Lloyd (HMH, $26) 10. "Scorched Earth" 6 Michael Savage (Center Street, $27) (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Oct. 2, 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company) (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by David Gregorio)