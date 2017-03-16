FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
TABLE-Steel's 'Dangerous Games' tops U.S. fiction bestsellers
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
March 16, 2017 / 6:28 PM / 5 months ago

TABLE-Steel's 'Dangerous Games' tops U.S. fiction bestsellers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 16 (Reuters) - Danielle Steel's latest thriller,
"Dangerous Games," topped the U.S. fiction bestsellers list on
Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1. "Dangerous Games"                          -
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99)
    
    2. "Silence Fallen"                           -
         Patricia Briggs (Ace, $27)
    
    3. "Norse Mythology"                          1
         Neil Gaiman (Norton, $25.95)
    
    4. "Lincoln in the Bardo"                     2
         George Saunders (Random House, $28)
    
    5. "Exit West"                                -
         Mohsin Hamid (Riverhead, $26)
    
    6. "Echoes in Death"                          3
         J.D. Robb (St. Martin's, $27.99)
    
    7. "Humans, Bow Down"                         4
         Patterson/Raymond (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    8. "A Gentleman in Moscow"                    12
         Amor Towles (Viking, $27)
    
    9. "Heartbreak Hotel"                         5 
         Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine, $28.99)
    
    10. "The Whistler"                            7
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Unshakeable"                              2
         Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $26)
    
    2. "Portraits of Courage"                     1
         George W. Bush (Crown, $35)
    
    3. "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild"  30
         (Piggyback, $39.99)
    
    4. "Hillbilly Elegy"                          3 
         J.D. Vance    (Harper, $27.99)
    
    5. "Killing the Rising Sun"                   4
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 
    
    6. "The Little Things"                        -
         Andy Andrews (W, $17.99)
    
    7. "The Lose Your Belly Diet"                 23
         Travis Stork (Ghost Mountain, $25.95)
    
    8. "The Magnolia Story"                       7
         Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99)
    
    9. "Between Heaven and the Real World"        -
         Steven Curtis Chapman ($22.99)
    
    10. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck"     13
          Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99)
    
 (Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending March 12,
2017. Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group)

 (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.