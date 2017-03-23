FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2017 / 6:56 PM / 5 months ago

TABLE-'Trump's War' debuts at top of U.S. non-fiction bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 23 (Reuters) - Political radio host Michael Savage's
book "Trump's War" debuted at the top of the U.S. non-fiction
bestsellers list on Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1. "The Cutthroat"                             -
        Cussler/Scott (Putnam, $29) 
  
    2. "Dangerous Games"                          1
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99)
    
    3. "Norse Mythology"                          3
         Neil Gaiman (Norton, $25.95)
    
    4.  "The Devil’s Triangle"                    -
          Coulter/Ellison    (Gallery, $27.99)   
    
    5.  "Without Warning"                         - 
           Joel C. Rosenberg (Tyndale, $26.99)
    
    6.  "In This Grave Hour"                      -
          Jacqueline Winspear (Harper, $27.99)
    
    7. "Lincoln in the Bardo"                     4
         George Saunders (Random House, $28)
    
    8. "Exit West"                                5
         Mohsin Hamid (Riverhead, $26)
    
    9. "A Gentleman in Moscow"                    8
         Amor Towles (Viking, $27)
          
    10. "The Whistler"                            10
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Trump's War"                              - 
        Michael Savage (Center Street, $27) 
    
    2.  "Unshakeable"                             1
         Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $26)
    
    3. "Portraits of Courage"                     2
         George W. Bush (Crown, $35)
    
    4. "Hillbilly Elegy"                          4 
         J.D. Vance    (Harper, $27.99)
    
    5. "Killing the Rising Sun"                   5
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 
    
    6.  "World of Warcraft: Chronicle, Vol. 2"    - 
               (Dark Horse, $39.99)
    
    7.  "Good Grief"                              -
          Theresa Caputo (Atria, $25.99)
    
    8. "The Magnolia Story"                       8
         Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99)
    
    9. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck"     10
          Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99)
    
    10. "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" 3
         (Piggyback, $39.99)
    
 (Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending March 19,
2017. Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group)

 (Editing by Marguerita Choy)

