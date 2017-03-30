FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
TABLE-Tony Robbins' 'Unshakeable' tops U.S. non-fiction bestsellers
March 30, 2017 / 6:10 PM / 5 months ago

TABLE-Tony Robbins' 'Unshakeable' tops U.S. non-fiction bestsellers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 30 (Reuters) - Self-help guru Tony Robbins' new book,
"Unshakeable," debuted at the top of the U.S. non-fiction
bestsellers list on Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1. "Mississippi Blood"                       -
         Greg Iles (Morrow, $28.99)
    
    2. "If Not For You"                          -
         Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $27)
    
    3. "Vicious Circle"                          -
         C.J. Box (Putnam, $29)
    
    4. "The Cutthroat"                           1
        Cussler/Scott (Putnam, $29) 
    
    5. "Dangerous Games"                         2
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99)
    
    6. "Norse Mythology"                         6
         Neil Gaiman (Norton, $25.95)
    
    7. "The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane"        -
         Lisa See (Scribner, $27)
    
    8. "The Devil’s Triangle"                    4
          Coulter/Ellison    (Gallery, $27.99)   
    
    9. "Man Overboard"                           -
         J. A. Jance (Touchstone, $25.99)
    
    10. "A Gentleman in Moscow"                  9
         Amor Towles (Viking, $27)
    
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Unshakeable"                             2
         Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $26)

    2. "Hillbilly Elegy"                         4 
         J.D. Vance    (Harper, $27.99)
    
    3. "Trump's War"                             1 
        Michael Savage (Center Street, $27) 
    
    4. "Wired to Eat"                            -
         Robb Wolf (Harmony, $26.99)
    
    5. "Bright Line Eating"                      -
         Susan Peirce Thompson (Hay House, $25.99)
    
    6. "Killing the Rising Sun"                  5
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    7. "The Magnolia Story"                      8
         Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99)
    
    8. "Portraits of Courage"                    3
         George W. Bush (Crown, $35)
    
    9. "A Colony in a Nation"                    -
         Chris Hayes (Norton, $26.95)
    
    10. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck"    9
          Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99)
    
 (Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending March 26,
2017. Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group)

 (Editing by Paul Simao)

