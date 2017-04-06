FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
TABLE-Murder mystery 'The Black Book' tops U.S. fiction bestsellers
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
April 6, 2017 / 7:13 PM / 4 months ago

TABLE-Murder mystery 'The Black Book' tops U.S. fiction bestsellers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    April 6 (Reuters) - "The Black Book," the latest thriller
co-authored by prolific writer James Patterson, debuted at the
top of the U.S. fiction bestsellers list on Thursday.  
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1. "The Black Book"                          -
         Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    2. "Mississippi Blood"                       1
         Greg Iles (Morrow, $28.99)
    
    3. "If Not For You"                          2
         Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $27)
    
    4. "Norse Mythology"                         6
         Neil Gaiman (Norton, $25.95)
    
    5. "Vicious Circle"                          3
         C.J. Box (Putnam, $29)
    
    6. "Dangerous Games"                         5
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99)
    
    7. "The Cutthroat"                           4
        Cussler/Scott (Putnam, $29) 
    
    8. "The Women in the Castle"                 -
         Jessica Shattuck (Morrow, $26.99)
    
    9. "The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane"        7
         Lisa See (Scribner, $27)
    
    10. "A Gentleman in Moscow"                  10
         Amor Towles (Viking, $27)
    
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Old School"                              -
         O'Reilly/Feirstein (Holt, $27)
    
    2. "Hashimoto's Protocol"                    -
         Izabella Wentz (HarperOne, $28.99)
    
    3. "How to Be a Bawse"                       -
         Lilly Singh (Ballantine, $26)
    
    4. "Hillbilly Elegy"                         2 
         J.D. Vance    (Harper, $27.99)
    
    5. "Unshakeable"                             1
         Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $26)
    
    6. "Killing the Rising Sun"                  6
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    7. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck"     10
          Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99)
    
    8. "The Magnolia Story"                      7
         Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99)
    
    9. "The Cubs Way"                            -
         Tom Verducci (Crown Archetype, $28)
    
    10. "Trump's War"                            3 
        Michael Savage (Center Street, $27) 
        
 (Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending April 2, 2017.
Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group)

 (Editing by Paul Simao; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.