Delta air passengers evacuated in Boston, no threat-officials

BOSTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Passengers were evacuated from a Delta Air Lines Inc jet after it pulled away from the gate at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Thursday, airport officials said.

Airport officials offered no details on what prompted the evacuation of Delta flight 2101, which was bound for Atlanta, other than to say there was no security incident and all passengers were safe.

An airport spokesman referred further queries to the airline. A Delta spokesman said no further details were immediately available.