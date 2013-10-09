Son of ex-Red Sox player pleads not guilty to murder

BOSTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The son of a former Boston Red Sox player and broadcaster has pleaded not guilty to charges he stabbed his girlfriend to death in their apartment outside Boston.

Jared Remy, 35, was arraigned on murder charges in Middlesex Superior Court on Tuesday and ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a press release.

Remy is accused of killing Jennifer Martel, 27, after a fight at their apartment in the suburb of Waltham in August, where they lived with their 5-year-old daughter.

Martel had obtained a restraining order against Remy two days before she was killed, claiming he beat her.

“The defendant is accused of stabbing Martel, who was later pronounced dead. He was arrested on scene,” according to the release from Ryan’s office.

Remy is the son of former Red Sox player Jerry Remy, who played for the Red Sox from 1978 to 1984. He is a Red Sox broadcaster, but announced after his son’s arrest he would not return to the broadcast booth this season.

Jared Remy’s next court date is Oct. 15.

In a jailhouse interview with The Boston Herald on Sunday, Remy denied killing Martel and said he still loves her. His lawyer was not immediately available to comment. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis; editing by Andrew Hay)