The top films at the North American box office

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Jan. 16, led by "American Sniper," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (**) American Sniper........................$90.2 million 2 (*) The Wedding Ringer.....................$21.0 million 3 (*) Paddington.............................$19.3 million 4 (1) Taken 3................................$14.1 million 5 (2) Selma..................................$ 8.3 million 6 (6) The Imitation Game.....................$ 7.2 million 7 (3) Into the Woods........................$ 6.5 million 8 (4) The Hobbit.............................$ 4.9 million 9 (5) Unbroken...............................$ 4.3 million 10 (*) Blackhat...............................$ 4.0 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10 CUMULATIVE TOTALS The Hobbit....................................$244.5 million Into the Woods................................$114.3 million Unbroken......................................$108.6 million American Sniper...............................$ 93.6 million Taken 3.......................................$ 62.8 million The Imitation Game............................$ 50.8 million Selma.........................................$ 26.0 million The Wedding Ringer............................$ 21.0 million Paddington....................................$ 19.3 million Blackhat......................................$ 4.0 million "Taken 3" was distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century Fox. "Selma" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "The Hobbit: Battle of Five Armies" and "American Sniper" were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "The Wedding Ringer" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Into the Woods" was released by Walt Disney Co. Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "Unbroken" and "Blackhat" "The Imitation Game" and "Paddington" were released by The Weinstein Company. (Editing by Chris Michaud and Eric Walsh)