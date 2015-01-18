FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
January 18, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies
at North American box offices for the three days starting Jan.
16, led by "American Sniper,"  according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.

1  (**) American Sniper........................$90.2 million
2  (*)  The Wedding Ringer.....................$21.0 million
3  (*)  Paddington.............................$19.3 million
4  (1)  Taken 3................................$14.1 million
5  (2)  Selma..................................$ 8.3 million
6  (6)  The Imitation Game.....................$ 7.2 million
7  (3)  Into the  Woods........................$ 6.5 million
8  (4)  The Hobbit.............................$ 4.9 million
9  (5)  Unbroken...............................$ 4.3 million
10 (*)  Blackhat...............................$ 4.0 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did
not place in top 10

CUMULATIVE TOTALS
The Hobbit....................................$244.5 million
Into the Woods................................$114.3 million
Unbroken......................................$108.6 million
American Sniper...............................$ 93.6 million    
Taken 3.......................................$ 62.8 million
The Imitation Game............................$ 50.8 million
Selma.........................................$ 26.0 million    
The Wedding Ringer............................$ 21.0 million
Paddington....................................$ 19.3 million
Blackhat......................................$  4.0 million

 "Taken 3" was distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first
Century Fox.
"Selma" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom
Inc. 
"The Hobbit: Battle of Five Armies" and "American Sniper" were 
released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. 
"The Wedding Ringer" was released by Sony Corp's movie
studio. 
"Into the Woods" was released by Walt Disney Co. 
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "Unbroken"
and "Blackhat" 
"The Imitation Game" and "Paddington" were released by The
Weinstein Company.
 
 

 (Editing by Chris Michaud and Eric Walsh)

