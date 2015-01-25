The top films at the North American box office

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Jan. 23, led by "American Sniper," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) American Sniper........................$64.4 million 2 (*) The Boy Next Door......................$15.0 million 3 (3) Paddington.............................$12.4 million 4 (2) The Wedding Ringer.....................$11.6 million 5 (4) Taken 3................................$ 7.6 million 6 (6) The Imitation Game.....................$ 7.1 million 7 (*) Strange Magic..........................$ 5.5 million 8 (5) Selma..................................$ 5.5 million 9 (*) Mortdecai..............................$ 4.1 million 10 (7) Into the Woods........................$ 3.9 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS American Sniper...............................$200.1 million Into the Woods................................$121.5 million Taken 3.......................................$ 76.1 million The Imitation Game............................$ 60.6 million Paddington....................................$ 40.1 million The Wedding Ringer............................$ 39.7 million Selma.........................................$ 39.2 million The Boy Next Door.............................$ 15.0 million Strange Magic.................................$ 5.5 million Mortdecai.....................................$ 4.1 million "Taken 3" was distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century Fox. "Selma" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "American Sniper" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "The Wedding Ringer" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Into the Woods" and "Strange Magic" were released by Walt Disney Co. Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "The Boy Next Door." "The Imitation Game" and "Paddington" were released by The Weinstein Company. Lionsgate released "Mortdecai" (Reporting by Chris Michaud)