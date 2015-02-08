FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
February 8, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the three days starting Feb. 6, led by
"The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water," according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.

1  (*)  The SpongeBob Movie....................$56.0 million
2  (1)  American Sniper........................$24.2 million
3  (*)  Jupiter Ascending......................$19.0 million
4  (*)  Seventh Son............................$ 7.1 million
5  (2)  Paddington.............................$ 5.4 million
6  (3)  Project Almanac........................$ 5.3 million
7  (7)  The Imitation Game.....................$ 4.9 million
8  (6)  The Wedding Ringer.....................$ 4.8 million
9  (4)  Black or White.........................$ 4.5 million
10 (5)  The Boy Next Door......................$ 4.1 million    
   


Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release 

CUMULATIVE TOTALS

American Sniper...............................$282.3 million
The Imitation Game............................$ 74.7 million
Paddington....................................$ 57.3 million
The SpongeBob Movie...........................$ 56.0 million
The Wedding Ringer............................$ 55.1 million
The Boy Next Door.............................$ 30.9 million
Jupiter Ascending.............................$ 19.0 million
Project Almanac...............................$ 15.8 million
Black or White................................$ 13.1 million    
        
Seventh Son...................................$  7.1 million
      

"The SpongeBob Movie" and "Project Almanac" were distributed by
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. 
"American Sniper" and "Jupiter Ascending" were released by
Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. 
"The Wedding Ringer" was released by Sony Corp's movie
studio. 
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "The Boy
Next Door" and "Seventh Son." 
"The Imitation Game" and "Paddington" were released by The
Weinstein Company.
"Black or White" was released by independent studio Relativity

 
 

 (Reporting by Chris Michaud)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
