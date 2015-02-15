The top films at the North American box office

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Feb. 13, led by "Fifty Shades of Grey," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Fifty Shades of Grey...................$81.7 million 2 (*) Kingsman: The Secret Service...........$35.6 million 3 (1) The SpongeBob Movie....................$30.5 million 4 (2) American Sniper........................$16.4 million 5 (3) Jupiter Ascending......................$ 9.4 million 6 (4) Seventh Son............................$ 4.2 million 7 (5) Paddington.............................$ 4.1 million 8 (7) The Imitation Game.....................$ 3.5 million 9 (8) The Wedding Ringer.....................$ 3.4 million 10 (6) Project Almanac........................$ 2.7 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS American Sniper...............................$304.1 million The SpongeBob Movie...........................$ 93.7 million Fifty Shades of Grey..........................$ 81.7 million The Imitation Game............................$ 79.7 million Paddington....................................$ 62.3 million The Wedding Ringer............................$ 59.7 million Kingsman: The Secret Service..................$ 35.6 million Jupiter Ascending.............................$ 32.6 million Project Almanac...............................$ 19.6 million Seventh Son...................................$ 13.4 million Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "Fifty Shades of Grey" and "Seventh Son." "Kingsman: The Secret Service" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "The SpongeBob Movie" and "Project Almanac" were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "American Sniper" and "Jupiter Ascending" were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "The Imitation Game" and "Paddington" were released by The Weinstein Company. (Reporting by Chris Michaud)