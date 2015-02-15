FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
#Market News
February 15, 2015

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the three days starting Feb. 13, led by
"Fifty Shades of Grey," according to studio estimates compiled
by Reuters.

1  (*)  Fifty Shades of Grey...................$81.7 million
2  (*)  Kingsman: The Secret Service...........$35.6 million
3  (1)  The SpongeBob Movie....................$30.5 million
4  (2)  American Sniper........................$16.4 million
5  (3)  Jupiter Ascending......................$ 9.4 million
6  (4)  Seventh Son............................$ 4.2 million
7  (5)  Paddington.............................$ 4.1 million
8  (7)  The Imitation Game.....................$ 3.5 million
9  (8)  The Wedding Ringer.....................$ 3.4 million
10 (6)  Project Almanac........................$ 2.7 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release 

CUMULATIVE TOTALS
American Sniper...............................$304.1 million
The SpongeBob Movie...........................$ 93.7 million
Fifty Shades of Grey..........................$ 81.7 million
The Imitation Game............................$ 79.7 million
Paddington....................................$ 62.3 million
The Wedding Ringer............................$ 59.7 million
Kingsman: The Secret Service..................$ 35.6 million
Jupiter Ascending.............................$ 32.6 million
Project Almanac...............................$ 19.6 million
Seventh Son...................................$ 13.4 million
      

Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "Fifty
Shades of Grey" and "Seventh Son." "Kingsman: The Secret
Service" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st
Century Fox.
"The SpongeBob Movie" and "Project Almanac" were distributed by
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. 
"American Sniper" and "Jupiter Ascending" were released by
Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. 
"The Imitation Game" and "Paddington" were released by The
Weinstein Company.
 

 (Reporting by Chris Michaud)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
