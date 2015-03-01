FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
#Market News
March 1, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the three days starting Feb. 27, led by
"Focus", according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1  (*)  Focus..................................$19.1 million
2  (2)  Kingsman: The Secret Service...........$11.8 million
3  (3)  The SpongeBob Movie....................$11.2 million
4  (1)  Fifty Shades of Grey...................$10.9 million
5  (*)  The Lazarus Effect.....................$10.6 million
6  (4)  McFarland, U.S.A.......................$ 7.8 million
7  (6)  American Sniper........................$ 7.7 million
8  (5)  The DUFF...............................$ 7.2 million
9  (**) Still Alice............................$ 2.7 million
10 (7)  Hot Tub Time Machine 2.................$ 2.4 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did
not place in top 10

CUMULATIVE TOTALS
American Sniper...............................$331.1 million
Fifty Shades of Grey..........................$147.8 million
The SpongeBob Movie...........................$140.3 million
Kingsman: The Secret Service..................$ 85.7 million
McFarland, U.S.A..............................$ 22.0 million
The DUFF......................................$ 20.1 million
Focus.........................................$ 19.1 million
Still Alice...................................$ 12.0 million
The Lazarus Effect............................$ 10.6 million
Hot Tub Time Machine 2........................$ 10.3 million
      

Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "Fifty
Shades of Grey". "Kingsman: The Secret Service" was released by
20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.
"The SpongeBob Movie" and "Hot Tub Time Machine 2" were 
distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc
.
"The Lazarus Effect" was released by independent studio
Relativity
Walt Disney Co. Disney released "McFarland, U.S.A." 
"American Sniper" and "Focus" were released by Warner Brothers,
a unit of Time Warner Inc. 
Lionsgate released "The DUFF"
 

 (Reporting by Chris Michaud)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
