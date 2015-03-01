The top films at the North American box office

March 1 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Feb. 27, led by "Focus", according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Focus..................................$19.1 million 2 (2) Kingsman: The Secret Service...........$11.8 million 3 (3) The SpongeBob Movie....................$11.2 million 4 (1) Fifty Shades of Grey...................$10.9 million 5 (*) The Lazarus Effect.....................$10.6 million 6 (4) McFarland, U.S.A.......................$ 7.8 million 7 (6) American Sniper........................$ 7.7 million 8 (5) The DUFF...............................$ 7.2 million 9 (**) Still Alice............................$ 2.7 million 10 (7) Hot Tub Time Machine 2.................$ 2.4 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10 CUMULATIVE TOTALS American Sniper...............................$331.1 million Fifty Shades of Grey..........................$147.8 million The SpongeBob Movie...........................$140.3 million Kingsman: The Secret Service..................$ 85.7 million McFarland, U.S.A..............................$ 22.0 million The DUFF......................................$ 20.1 million Focus.........................................$ 19.1 million Still Alice...................................$ 12.0 million The Lazarus Effect............................$ 10.6 million Hot Tub Time Machine 2........................$ 10.3 million Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "Fifty Shades of Grey". "Kingsman: The Secret Service" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "The SpongeBob Movie" and "Hot Tub Time Machine 2" were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc . "The Lazarus Effect" was released by independent studio Relativity Walt Disney Co. Disney released "McFarland, U.S.A." "American Sniper" and "Focus" were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. Lionsgate released "The DUFF" (Reporting by Chris Michaud)