Bond movie 'Skyfall' beats "Lincoln" at box office
December 9, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 5 years ago

Bond movie 'Skyfall' beats "Lincoln" at box office

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - James Bond showed remarkable staying power at the box office as the latest installment of the spy series, “Skyfall,” collected $11 million in its fifth week in U.S. and Canadian movie theaters to top Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln” and “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2,” the final installment of the blockbuster vampire series.

“Skyfall,” the 23rd film in the series featuring Agent 007, also captured the box office when it first opened on Nov. 2. Distributed by Sony’s Hollywood studio, it is already the best-selling movie in the 49-year old series, and this weekend became the highest grossing movie in Sony Pictures’ history with $918 million in ticket sales worldwide. “Skyfall” has brought in nearly $262 million from the United States and Canada, according to the movie tracking site Hollywood.com.

Family flick “Rise of the Guardians” finished second with $10.5 million, working its way toward becoming the season’s primary family hit in its third week.

“Breaking Dawn - Part 2,” which led the box office for the past three weekends, tallied $9.2 million. The five-movie series, released by Lions Gate Entertainment, is based on Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling book about young vampire love and has collected more than $1.3 billion in overall domestic ticket sales.

“Lincoln,” produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt Disney, chronicles the 16th president’s successful fight to pass a constitutional amendment outlawing slavery. It had ticket sales of $9.1 million, according to studio estimates provided by the box office division of Hollywood.com.

Fox’s “Life of Pi” rounded out the top five with $8.3 million.

Hollywood studios shied away from scheduling major movies this weekend, steering clear of the expected blockbuster “The Hobbit,” which Warner Brothers will release on Dec. 14. The movie, based on the J.R.R. Tolkien fantasy novel about wizards and dwarves, features many of the same actors from the blockbuster “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

