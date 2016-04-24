'Jungle Book' Rules Over 'The Huntsman: Winter's War'

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Disney’s “The Jungle Book” showed serious traction at the North American box office, dominating moviegoing for a second straight weekend with $60.8 million at 4,028 locations.

The family-friendly tentpole declined only 41% from its opening frame and left Universal’s launch of “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” in the dust with $20 million at 3,791 locations.

“The Jungle Book” posted the best second weekend of 2016, topping the $56.5 million second frame for “Deadpool,” and will wind up the weekend with $191.5 million after 10 days -- already the fourth-largest 2016 title.

Internationally, the results are equally impressive with an additional $96 million and a decline of only 32% from the prior weekend for an international total of $337 million and global cume to date of $528M. “The Jungle Book” is the highest grossing Hollywood release in India with $28.8 million and is less than $3 million short of the $100 million mark in China.

“The Huntsman: Winter’s War,” starring Chris Hemsworth, Jessica Chastain and Charlize Theron, debuted at the low end of forecasts in North America amid mostly downbeat reviews and a B+ CinemaScore. The audience was 61% female and 53% under 30.

The prequel to 2012’s “Snow White and the Huntsman” carries a price tag of $115 million, so the studio will need a strong international performance to break even. “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” had already opened in 27 foreign territories last weekend and added 37 more for a weekend of $32.1 million in 64 territories for an international total of $80.2 million.

China opened in third place with $11.1 million at 5,932 sites behind the second week of The Jungle Book and a local film.

The first “Huntsman,” starring Kristen Stewart as Snow White, was a solid box office performer with a $56.2 million opening weekend in the U.S. on its way to a $155 million domestic total, plus another $241 million overseas.