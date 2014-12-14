Biblical epic 'Exodus' leads U.S., Canada box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - “Exodus: Gods and Kings”, an action-filled epic starring Christian Bale as Biblical leader Moses, marched to the top of U.S. and Canadian movie charts collecting $24.5 million in ticket sales over the weekend.

The flock of moviegoers for “Exodus” knocked “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1” to second place, according to estimates from tracking firm Rentrak. The third film in the dystopian thriller series starring Jennifer Lawrence earned $13.2 million at domestic theaters, bringing its total to $277.4 million.

DreamWorks Animation film “Penguins of Madagascar” finished in the No. 3 spot with $7.3 million from Friday through Sunday.

“Exodus” and “Penguins of Madagascar” were distributed by 20th Century Fox, the movie studio owned by 21st Century Fox . Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.” (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Stephen Powell)