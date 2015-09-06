FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Box Office: 'War Room' Edging 'Straight Outta Compton' Over Slow Weekend
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 6, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 2 years ago

Box Office: 'War Room' Edging 'Straight Outta Compton' Over Slow Weekend

Dave McNary

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6 (Variety.com) - Sony’s faith-based drama “War Room” has the edge on N.W.A biopic “Straight Outta Compton” with $9.3 million to lead the modest U.S. box office over the Friday-Sunday weekend.

“Straight Outta Compton” took in $8.9 million at 3,094 locations in its fourth weekend, ending its impressive three-week winning streak at domestic multiplexes. The title should add another $2.3 million on Monday to cross the $150 million milestone, representing another triumph for Universal in a stellar 2015.

Sony/Affirm’s “War Room” has continued to exceed projections following its surprisingly robust opening weekend, when it took in $11.4 million. The film, playing at 1,526 sites, is on track for a four-day Labor Day weekend haul of $12.3 million, bringing its 11-day total to $27.6 million.

“War Room” stars Priscilla Shirer, T.C. Stallings and Karen Abercrombie and was directed by Alex Kendrick.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
