Boy Scouts of America delegates vote to remove ban on gay scouts
May 23, 2013 / 10:17 PM / 4 years ago

Boy Scouts of America delegates vote to remove ban on gay scouts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 23 (Reuters) - The Boy Scouts of America approved a proposal on Thursday to end a ban on openly gay scouts that has been in place throughout the organization’s 103-year history, the group said in a statement.

The vote by more than 1,400 members of the group’s National Council came amid intense lobbying by gay-rights activists and members of conservative organizations. The change does not remove the organization’s ban on gay adult leaders. (Reporting by Marice Richter; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

