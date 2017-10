DALLAS, May 21 (Reuters) - Boy Scouts of America President Robert Gates said on Thursday the group’s ban on adult gay leaders cannot be sustained, a move that could open the door to ending the policy.

Gates said at a national meeting of the group he does not plan to revoke the charter of Boy Scout councils that allow gay leaders, according to a text of the speech. (Reporting by Marice Richter; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bill Trott)