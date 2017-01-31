FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boy Scouts of America to begin accepting transgender boys
January 31, 2017 / 12:34 AM / 7 months ago

Boy Scouts of America to begin accepting transgender boys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Boy Scouts of America said on Monday the group would begin accepting transgender boys, bucking its more than a century-old practice of using the gender stated on a birth certificate to determine eligibility.

"Starting today, we will accept and register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout programs based on the gender identity indicated on the application," Boy Scouts of America communications director Effie Delimarkos said in an emailed statement. Delimarkos' cited shifting definitions of gender in state laws in explaining the change. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)

