CORRECTED-Boy Scouts committee approves allowing gay adults to serve as leaders

DALLAS, July 13 (Reuters) - The Boy Scouts of America Executive Committee unanimously approved allowing gay adults to serve as leaders, officials said on Monday, a major step toward dismantling a policy that has caused deep rifts in the 105-year-old organization.

The group’s National Executive Board will meet to ratify this resolution on Monday, July 27, the Boy Scouts said in a statement. (Reporting by Marice Richter; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Beech)