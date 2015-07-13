FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boy Scouts committee approves allowing gay adults to serve as leaders
July 13, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Boy Scouts committee approves allowing gay adults to serve as leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes headline and first paragraph to say “leaders” instead of “employees”)

DALLAS, July 13 (Reuters) - The Boy Scouts of America Executive Committee unanimously approved allowing gay adults to serve as leaders, officials said on Monday, a major step toward dismantling a policy that has caused deep rifts in the 105-year-old organization.

The group’s National Executive Board will meet to ratify this resolution on Monday, July 27, the Boy Scouts said in a statement. (Reporting by Marice Richter; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Beech)

