BP says actively marketing California refinery
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 9:31 PM / in 6 years

BP says actively marketing California refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - BP Plc is actively marketing its 253,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) Carson, California refinery but not yet marketing its 406,570-bpd Texas City, Texas plant, the company’s refining chief said on Tuesday.

Marketing of the Texas refinery will begin after it clears regulatory hurdles primarily set by federal safety regulator OSHA for completion by the end of the first quarter, Iain Conn told reporters at a Houston energy conference.

Both refineries are drawing interest from would-be buyers, he said.

